On January 11th All Elite Wrestling applied to trademark the popular wrestling term “Too Sweet” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This comes after the Bullet Club reunion featuring AEW world champion Kenny Omega, IMPACT tag champs the Good Brothers, and the AEW tag champion Young Bucks on an edition of Dynamite, although there has been a potential feud teased within the group. No word on whether or not there was a previous trademark attempt on the term, which has been used as far back as the 90s.

INTERNATIONAL CLASS 025: Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Undergarments; Jackets; T-shirts

INTERNATIONAL CLASS 041: Entertainment services, namely, arranging and conducting of competitions in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a wrestler or wrestling group; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a wrestler or wrestling group; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Fan clubs; Providing information in the field of entertainment; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

