AEW’s pay-per-view plans for this year remain somewhat unclear, but new details are emerging.

As of last year, AEW had significant internal discussions about moving the Double or Nothing event from Las Vegas, its traditional location (except for the Jacksonville show). Sources indicate WWE’s WrestleMania, scheduled just a month earlier, is playing a role in the decision-making process.

Additionally, it’s believed that AEW is unlikely to announce its full year of PPV dates in advance, as it did last year. One cited reason is WWE scheduling a competing event in Orlando after AEW had announced their World’s End event months in advance.

