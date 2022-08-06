The AEW Battle of The Belts III special was taped tonight from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Below are full spoilers:

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow retained over Jay Lethal via powerbomb. Wardlow got the biggest pop of the night

* AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa retained over Jamie Hayter. Toni Storm accompanied Rosa to the ring, while Britt Baker was also out. This was a solid match

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over Konosuke Takeshita. This was the best match of the night, second biggest pop of the night for Claudio. The crowd was really into the back & forth action here

AEW Battle of The Belts III will air tomorrow night, Saturday, August 6, at 8pm ET on TNT.

