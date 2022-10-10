Friday’s AEW Battle of The Belts IV special drew 317,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 27.45% from the 437,000 viewers that Battle of The Belts III drew back in August, down 39.84% from the 527,000 that Battle of The Belts II drew in April, and down 54.97% from the 704,000 viewers that the inaugural Battle of The Belts event drew back in January.

Battle of The Belts IV drew a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday, which is down 16.66% from the 0.12 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts III, down 44.44% from the 0.18 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts II, and down 62.96% from the 0.27 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts I. Battle of The Belts IV drew 130,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 17.19% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers the 0.12 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts III drew, down 45.83% from the 240,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.18 key demo rating represented for Battle of The Belts II, and down 63.38% from the 355,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.27 key demo rating represented for the first special, according to Wrestlenomics.

AEW Battle of The Belts IV ranked #37 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.10 key demo rating. This is down from the #12 ranking for Battle of The Belts III, down from the #10 ranking for Battle of The Belts II, and down from the #11 ranking for Battle of The Belts I.

Battle of The Belts IV ranked #86 for the night on cable in viewership this past Friday night. This is down from the #50 viewership raking for Battle of The Belts III, down from the #54 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts II, and down from the #39 viewership ranking for the first event back in January.

The MLB Wild Card Series game between the Padres and the Mets on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.99 key demo rating. The Padres vs. Mets game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.609 million viewers.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.397 million viewers, also drawing a 0.41 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.54 rating, also drawing 2.243 million viewers.

AEW Battle of The Belts IV aired live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC, right after the live AEW Rampage went off the air. The show opened with AEW World Trios Champion PAC retaining his AEW All-Atlantic Title over Trent Beretta, and then saw AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retain over Willow Nightingale. The show was headlined by IWGP & AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR retaining their ROH World Tag Team Titles over Gates of Agony.

Below is our AEW Battle of The Belts Viewership Tracker:

Battle of The Belts I, January 8: 704,000 viewers with a 0.27 key demo rating

Battle of The Belts II, April 16: 527,000 viewers with a 0.18 key demo rating

Battle of The Belts III, August 6: 437,000 viewers with a 0.12 key demo rating

Battle of The Belts IV, October 7: 317,000 viewers with a 0.10 key demo rating

