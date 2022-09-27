AEW’s Battle of The Belts IV special will air on the same night it’s taped.

TNT’s schedule confirms that the one-hour Battle of The Belts IV episode will air at 10pm ET next Friday, October 7. Battle of The Belts will begin right after the live AEW Rampage goes off the air.

Rampage and Battle of The Belts IV will take place at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Tickets are still available for the double taping.

The inaugural Battle of The Belts event aired live, while the last three were taped. The previous shows have aired on a Saturday night, so this will be the first Battle of The Belts to air on a Friday night. It remains to be seen if Battle of The Belts will air live as it happens, or if it will be taped earlier in the night and air live on a slight tape delay.

Rampage that night will be the first of several Rampage episodes to be filmed separately from that week’s edition of Dynamite. The October 14 Rampage will be taped on Thursday, October 13 from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, while the October 21 Rampage will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. The October 28 Rampage will air live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

There’s no word yet on matches for Battle of The Belts IV. The inaugural event on January 8 from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC featured Sammy Guevara defeating Dustin Rhodes for the Interim AEW TNT Title, then-FTW Champion Ricky Starks retaining over Matt Sydal, and then-AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker retaining over Riho. The second special was taped on April 15 and aired on the next night from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX feature Sammy Guevara defeating Scorpio Sky for the TNT Title, then-ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham retaining over current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle, and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa retaining over Nyla Rose. The third Battle of The Belts episode was taped on August 5 to air the following night, from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI with AEW TNT Champion Wardlow retaining over Jay Lethal, Rosa retaining over Jamie Hayter, and then-ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retaining over Konosuke Takeshita.

Battle of The Belts III was own 17.07% in viewership from the second special, while the key demo rating was down 37.92% from the second episode. You can find our ratings tracker for Battle of The Belts at this link.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.