AEW’s Battle of The Belts II special was taped tonight from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, after AEW Rampage went off the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Taz were on commentary

* AEW President Tony Khan introduced AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express to open the show

* Sammy Guevara defeated Scorpio Sky to become a three-time AEW TNT Champion. This was said to be a fun, strong match. Guevara came out with Tay Conti and fans booed them. Dan Lambert and Ethan Page ended up interfering, which caused Conti to interfere. Paige VanZant then ran out and brawled with Conti at ringside. Guevara ended up winning the title after a low blow, which got more heat from the crowd

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham retained over Dalton Castle, who had The Boys with him, apparently played by The Tate Twins. Gresham and Castle went to shake hands but Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh interrupted. Singh destroyed The Boys and then took out Castle when he tried to attack, sending him into the steel ring steps. Gresham tried to face off with Singh but Lethal dropped him with Lethal Injection. Singh beat Gresham up next until Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty tried to make the save. Singh ate their offense and destroyed them both as well. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe ran out with a steel pipe to make the save for Sydal. Joe rushed the ring while Lethal and Dutt made Singh leave the ring. Joe hit Dutt with the pipe. The segment ended with Joe and Gresham shaking hands before checking on The Boys, Sydal and Moriarty

* AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa retained her title over Nyla Rose in the main event. Vickie Guerrero was not there. Rosa got the biggest pop of the night

AEW will air the one-hour Battle of The Belts II special tomorrow, Saturday night, at 8pm ET on TNT, and we will have full coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.