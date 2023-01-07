A special LIVE episode of Rampage leads us into a LIVE edition of Battle of the Belts tonight, so let’s see what we can expect:

AEW All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

AEW TBS Title: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Skye Blue

No Holds Barred Match for the AEW World Tag Team Title: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

AEW: Battle of the Belts V

LIVE from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon with Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur on the call… still!

Match #1. No Holds Barred Match for the AEW World Tag Team: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett

Lethal and Caster start brawling on the ramp before Lethal locks in a figure four! Bowens and Jarrett start but Lethal quickly comes in and gets suplexed by The Acclaimed. Caster hits the ropes, slides out, punches Singh in the face, slides back in and dropkicks Lethal all in a matter of five seconds. Tag to Bowens. Running elbow in the corner by Bowens as The Acclaimed look for the Scissor Me, Timbers but Jarrett throws Bowens to the outside. Lethal in now with a suicide dive to Bowens before Jarrett dumps Caster. Jarrett and Lethal strut as we head to PIP. Lethal locks in a bulldog choke on Bowens who fights out before hitting a big clothesline. Caster gets the hot tag and clears the ring. Big boot to Lethal and a superkick to Jarrett. Olympic Slam to Jarrett! Ankle lock by Caster as Jarrett tries to get to the ropes, but Caster sits down into a kneebar. Lethal comes off the top with a Savage Elbow to the referee and Billy Gunn takes out Lethal! Satnam Singh pulls Caster out and throws him face-frist into the steel steps! Rolling elbow by Bowens followed by the Kitaro Crusher but there’s no referee! New referee… two count! Jarrett has the guitar but Billy Gunn is here! Gunn blasts Singh with the guitar but Jarrett hits Gunn with the Stroke! Acclaimed are back in and a superkick by Bowens to Jarrett but Singh is still alive… double chokeslam to The Acclaimed! Chokeslam to the referee! Sonjay is putting on the referee’s shirt! Lethal Injection to Bowens and Sonjay counts the 1-2… no, here’s Aubrey Edwards! Aubrey snaps the pencil and shoves Sonjay! The Arrival from Bowens… Mic Drop from Caster seals it!

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Acclaimed

Rating: ***. Lots of “gaga” in this one as they say, but man it was entertaining. The crowd was hanging on every second of this match and added to the atmosphere. I’m a sucker for the pro wrasslin’ stuff when it’s done right.

The next chapter in the Book of Hobbs has been written.

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz are here, and Ortiz wants to know why the House of Black didn’t mention him at all. Kingston doesn’t look happy and challenges the House of Black to a tag match next week on Rampage.

Match #2. AEW TBS Title: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Skye Blue

Blue attacks before the bell but Jade catches her in a cross body, but Blue rolls her up for two. Blue charges and gets dumped to the outside as Jade follows with a big boot. Uranage on the ramp by Jade! Jade seems content to take the count out win here, as Red Velvet joins us on the stage. Blue barely makes it back in the ring as Jade bounces her head off the turnbuckles as we head to break. Back from break and Blue hits a head scissors into a running knee, and a basement enziguiri! Blue hits the ropes and walks right back into a pump kick. Red Velvet makes her way down to ringside and drops Leila Grey. Inside the ring and Jade looks for Jaded but Skye Blue counters into a cradle for two! Cradle bomb by Blue gets another two! Blue comes off the top but Jade catches her, turns her around, and drops her into Jaded!

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Champion: Jade

Rating: **1/2. STOP WITH COMMERCIAL BREAKS THAT TAKE UP THE BULK OF THE MATCH. That being said, the finishing stretch was awesome here. Jade is a superstar but is also becoming one heck of a wrestler in the process. Skye Blue is also getting a lot of reps in front of the crowd and they’re loving her. This match picked up after the commercial and had some really great near falls, and the finish has to be seen to be believed as Jade has otherworldly strength.

Match #3. AEW All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian w/ Penelope Ford

Sabian ducks an Orange Punch and grabs a headlock. Orange outwrestles Sabian before mounting him and dropping some brutal ground and pound, forcing Sabian to retreat to the outside. Danhausen is here to support Cassidy. Cassidy falls to the outside and Sabian comes off the top with an Arabian Press. Danhausen tries to curse Sabian but Sabian bites him. Back in the ring, Sabian blocks the satellite DDT but Cassidy counters into Stundog Millionaire. Sabian rolls outside and Cassidy follows with a suicide dive, but gets caught, allowing Sabian to drill Cassidy with an Anarchist Suplex on the floor! Exploder with a bridge inside the ring gets a two count for Sabian. Running back elbow by Sabian and a cradle get a two count. Hammer throws by Sabain and Cassidy is in trouble. Sabian misses a cannonball senton and both men are fighting their way to the top turnbuckle. After a struggle, Cassidy gets the upper hand and takes Sabian in the ring with a superplex. The Bunny gets ejected from ringside after grabbing Cassidy’s boots! Danhausen ushers The Bunny to the back, which allows the Butcher & Blade to come down to ringside, and to boot poor Danhausen in the face. B&B set up a pair of chairs to watch on the ramp way. Cassidy and Sabian exchange elbows, before Sabian now takes a page out of Cassidy’s playbook and hits some “Orange strikes.” Cassidy is furious and calls Sabian to fight! Huge headbutt by Sabian and a knee to the face get a two count. Cross legged sitout Michinoku Driver by Sabian! One, two, no! Cassidy falls outside in front of the Butcher and Blade, but here’s the Best Friends! Diving DDT is countered by Sabian into a twisting corkscrew neck breaker! Orange Punch by Sabian but Orange fires up! Satellite DDT by Cassidy! PK! Beach Break! One, two, no! Cassidy stomps Sabian in the corner as Cassidy shoves the referee down! Sabian rolls up Cassidy but only gets two. Orange punch… a second Orange Punch! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***1/4. Strong main event here, but I still don’t necessarily buy into Kip Sabian as a viable challenger. That might totally be a “me” thing, though. Sabian did impress me in this match down the stretch, and we got to see a more serious, violent side to Orange Cassidy. I thought we might see Kris Statlander make an appearance, but it seems like she’s not 100% healthy yet.

Final Thoughts: Totally acceptable hour of professional wrestling here. Battle of the Belts has that Clash of the Champions vibe on paper, however at some point, we’re going to need to see a title change to make these shows feel a little bit more important. Good wrestling, no filler, very enjoyable hour of wrestling. 7/10.