Friday’s live AEW Battle of The Belts V special drew 409,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 29.02% from the 317,000 viewers that Battle of The Belts IV drew back in October, down 6.40% from the 437,000 that Battle of The Belts III drew in August, down 22.39% from the 527,000 that Battle of The Belts II drew in April, and down 41.90% from the 704,000 viewers that the inaugural Battle of The Belts event drew back in January 2022.

Battle of The Belts IV drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday, which is up 10% from the 0.10 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts IV, down 8.33% from the 0.12 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts III, down 38.88% from the 0.18 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts II, and down 59.25% from the 0.27 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts I, according to Wrestlenomics.

AEW Battle of The Belts V ranked #58 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.11 key demo rating. This is down from the #37 ranking for Battle of The Belts IV, down from the #12 ranking for Battle of The Belts III, down from the #10 ranking for Battle of The Belts II, and down from the #11 ranking for Battle of The Belts I.

Battle of The Belts IV ranked #88 for the night on cable in viewership this past Friday night. This is down from the #86 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts IV, down from the #50 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts III, down from the #54 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts II, and down from the #39 viewership ranking for the first event back in January.

The NBA game between the Nets and the Pelicans on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.46 key demo rating, also drawing 1.326 million viewers. FOX News at Night at 11pm topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.423 million viewers, also drawing a 0.27 key demo rating.

Fire Country on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.570 million viewers. Fire Country topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.56 rating.

AEW Battle of The Belts V aired live from Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, right after the live first AEW Rampage of 2023 went off the air. The show opened with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed retaining over Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a No Holds Barred match, then saw AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retain over Skye Blue, and closed with AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy retaining over Kip Sabian in the main event.

Below is our AEW Battle of The Belts Viewership Tracker:

Battle of The Belts I, January 8: 704,000 viewers with a 0.27 key demo rating (Aired taped on Saturday)

Battle of The Belts II, April 16: 527,000 viewers with a 0.18 key demo rating (Aired taped on Saturday)

Battle of The Belts III, August 6: 437,000 viewers with a 0.12 key demo rating (Aired taped on Saturday)

Battle of The Belts IV, October 7: 317,000 viewers with a 0.10 key demo rating (Aired after Rampage)

Battle of The Belts V, January 6: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating (Aired after Rampage)

