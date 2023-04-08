Okay I don’t want to start off on a negative note here, but… what am I looking at? AEW has to do better if you want people to tune in at 11pm eastern on a Friday night. Let’s see if the matches surprise us:

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Billy Starkz

ROH World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Bros (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs Dralistico

AEW: Battle of the Belts VI

Match #1. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) w/ Best Friends vs. Dralistico w/ Rush

Both men trade arm drags but Dralistico handstands out of a Cassidy attempt. Spinning back kick by Dralistico and a step-up hurricanrana. Dralistico teases a dive to the outside and TRANQUILO TIME. Cassidy with a heavy chop to the chest and Cassidy goes old school on the top rope! Hands in the pockets gimmick now and a shotgun dropkick by Cassidy. Suicide dive to the outside but wait, no, Cassidy is TRANQUILO! Dralistico takes out everyone on the outside with a huge dive, including Rush and the Best Friends. Dralistico is back in control inside the ring now, cornering Cassidy with heavy chops and boots. Up and over by Cassidy who comes off the top with a cross body and a subsequent Michinoku Driver! Satellite DDT by Cassidy gets a long two count. Cassidy charges and Dralistico gets the boots up, before coming into the ring from the apron with a springboard Code Breaker! One, two, no! Stundog Millionaire by Cassidy and Dralistico is reeling. Cassidy heads up top but Dralistico catches him with a boot on the top rope. Both men fighting on unsteady ground now on the top but Dralistico drills Cassidy with a headbutt and springboards side to side with a hurricanrana! Tieres by Dralistico and a quick arm bar but Cassidy gets to the ropes. Cassidy looks for Beach Break but Dralistico counters with a destroyer and a corkscrew kick! One, two, no! Cassidy gets pulled to the outside by Jose, who gets drilled with an Orange Punch. Cassidy rolls Dralistico up quickly for two but bounces back with an Orange Punch for the win!

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating ***3/4. This was a heck of a match, and a nice counter to what we saw on Rampage… which wasn’t great. Dralistico is really growing on me and Cassidy is on a heck of a hot streak.

After the match, Malakai Black appears on screen and tells Cassidy that they’re not done with him yet. Matthews demands a title shot. Sign me up!

Mark Briscoe is here with Lexi Nair and says he’s not looking back, he’s looking forward and tonight the Lucha Bros are going to get it done. Jay Lethal is here and lets us know that everyone loves Mark Briscoe and wants to know why they’re not working together. Mark shakes Lethal’s hand as the rest of Lethal’s crew enter the frame and embrace Mark who… did not expect that.

Match #2. AEW TBS Championship: Jade (c) vs. Billie Starkz

Starkz slaps Jade in the face to start. Jade catches a charging Starkz and gets a fall away slam for her trouble. Starkz gets a boot up to a charging Jade but gets sent out of the ring head-first for her trouble. Jade works over Starkz on the outside, throwing her into the guard rail and delivering a vertical suplex on the floor as we go to commercial break. Back from break, Starkz counters Jaded into a hurricanrana and a big boot into the stomach that sends Jade to the outside. Baseball slide by Starkz. Back in the ring and Jade misses a charge in the corner as Starkz rolls her up for two. Running flatliner by Starkz for two. Starkz heads up top and looks for a senton bomb but Jade gets her knees up! Jaded again but Starkz escapes once more, however she can’t escape a pump kick to the face. Jaded finishes this one.

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Champion: Jade

Rating: **1/2. Some awkwardness to start but this one got good towards the end. Starkz posed quite a bigger threat than expected and that was fun to watch.

After the match, Taya Valkyrie makes her presence known as Jade escapes the Road to Valhalla.

Match #3. ROH World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Bros (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall

QT and Penta to start. Both men look for their finishers early as Penta chops QT to the floor. Hobbs gets the tag now and runs into an enziguiri from Fenix. Superkick by Penta. Penta sends Hobbs into QT as a dropkick by Fenix sends Hobbs to the outside. Suicide dive by Fenix to the outside but Hobbs cuts off a charging Penta. Big body slam to Fenix by Hobbs. Penta tags himself in as does QT. Penta lights up both challengers with chops but gets run over by a pair of shoulder blocks. Big running back elbow by Hobbs floors Penta. Two count. QT in now and runs Penta head-first into the top turnbuckle several times. Penta finds himself in the wrong corner but superkicks QT in the face and makes a play for Fenix, but can’t get there as Hobbs cuts him off and QT pulls Fenix from the apron. Running avalanche in the corner by Hobbs and a handspring elbow by QT. Vertical suplex into a powerbomb by QT! One, two, no! Slingblade by Penta to QT and a backstabber to Hobbs! Fenix gets the tag and hits a spinning back kick to QT! Low kick and a high kick to Hobbs and a leaping hurricanrana off of Hobbs to QT! Cazadora bomb to QT gets a two count. Diving crossbody by Penta to QT. Double team rolling DDT by Penta to QT and a frog splash by Fenix! Hobbs breaks up the pin. Corkscrew kick by Fenix to Hobbs but Hobbs eats it. Handspring kick by QT to Penta and a superkick to QT by Fenix. Hobbs runs over Fenix but a backstabber by Penta. Diamond Cutter by QT to Penta! Running destroyer by Fenix to QT! Everyone is down! Hobbs and Penta legal now as Penta chops Hobbs down. Enziguiri to the back of the head by Penta and a tight rope walk kick by Fenix. Lucha Bos up top and Fenix comes off of Penta’s shoulders with a splash from the sky! Running destroyer to QT OVER Fenix and Hobbs! Two count. Superkick party to Hobbs, who runs over both Lucha Bros instead. QT gets the tag now but a rebound spin kick by Fenix drops QT. Harley Cameron kicks Alex Abrahantes low and sprays Fenix in the eyes with hairspray. Two count. Hobbs powerbombs Penta on th eapron and Fenix counters a powerbomb by QT inside the ring with a roll-up for three!

Winners and STILL ROH World Tag Team Champions: Lucha Bros

Rating: ***1/2. Lucha Bros are SO GOOD. This turned out to be a fantastic tag match as QT really brought his A game. Hobbs is an absolute animal and the Lucha Bros do Lucha Bros things. Heck of a lot of fun down the stretch, even with all the interference.

Final Thoughts: Well, I’ve eaten my words. Yes, the card was predictable, but the matches did overdeliver. LFI are on my TV several times a week and Dralistico has won me over, Orange Cassidy gets a match with Buddy Matthews, the Lucha Bros start their title run on a high note, and the Jade/Taya feud is progressing nicely. Thumbs up. 7.75/10.