The AEW ratings woes continue.

After AEW Rampage pulled series-low ratings in recent weeks, AEW Battle of the Belts suffered a similar fate.

The AEW Battle of the Belts XII special event that followed AEW Collision at 10/9c on TNT this past Saturday night, October 19, 2024, drew the lowest viewership in the 12-show history of the series.

AEW BOTB XII drew 304,000 viewers on 10/19, for the show that emanated from Stockton, California.

By comparison, the most recent AEW Battle of the Belts show back in July drew 308,000 viewers, which was the previous low.

The one-hour special on 10/19 pulled a 0.08 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, also down slightly from the previous low of 0.09 for the AEW BOTB XI show back in July.

Featured below is the complete AEW Battle of the Belts viewership history for all 12 specials on TNT.