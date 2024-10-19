It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California with a taped episode of AEW Battle of the Belts XII at 10/9c on TNT.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s show:

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (AEW Continental Title)

* Mariah May (c) vs. Anna Jay (AEW Women’s Title Eliminator)

* Brian Cage & Lance Archer vs. TBA

Check back here after the show tonight for complete AEW Battle of the Belts XII results.