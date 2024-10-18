This week’s episode of AEW Battle of the Belts XII is in the can.

At a double-taping for AEW Collision and AEW Battle of the Belts XII on Thursday night, matches were filmed for this Saturday night’s special show.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results from the taping for the October 19 show.

* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) def. Kyle O’Reilly

* Brian Cage & Lance Archer def. Jon Cruz & Jack Cartwheel

* AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator: Anna Jay def. Mariah May to earn a future title shot

Make sure to check back here after the show on Saturday night for complete AEW Battle of the Belts XII results.