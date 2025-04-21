All Elite Wrestling is bringing its summer vibes back to the Windy City this May.

AEW has officially confirmed the return of its Beach Break special, with the 2025 edition scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 14, at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The venue is a familiar one for AEW fans, having hosted numerous major events over the years, including the inaugural AEW All Out pay-per-view in 2019.

Beach Break has become a recurring event for the promotion, first debuting in 2021. While it took a hiatus in 2023, the special returned in 2024, also emanating from Chicago—though that edition was held at the Wintrust Arena.

This year, the beach-themed Dynamite is once again bringing the party to the Midwest as AEW looks to kick off the summer with a bang.