AEW has begun a new working relationship with the popular Japanese promotion DDT Pro.

The news was broken this weekend by AEW star, former tag champion, and the company’s VP of talent relations Christopher Daniels, who revealed that top stars from DDT Pro will be coming to the United States to show the AEW fan-base what they can do.

AEW and DDT have come to an agreement to bring DDT’s wrestlers to the United States of America. I for one am looking forward to introducing the top talent from DDT to the American wrestling fanbase.

DDT Pro tweeted out the full video of Daniels, which you can check out below.