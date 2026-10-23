AEW's upcoming Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite has reached an estimated 3,068 tickets distributed. That's an increase of 1,019 over the previous seven days, according to a WrestleTix update reported by F4WOnline.

The show takes place November 4 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The latest figure tracks ticket distribution ahead of the event, with the advertised Blood & Guts match pitting Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, Steven Borden and The Young Bucks against six members of the Don Callis Family.