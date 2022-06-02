The second-ever Blood and Guts matchup is on for AEW.

The promotion revealed on this evening’s edition of Dynamite that the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, 2Point0, Jake Hager) will face-off with the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson) in the marquee matchup, which will be a rematch from their Anarchy in the Arena bout from Double or Nothing.

AEW confirmed in the final hour of tonight’s program that Blood and Guts will take place on the June 29th edition of Dynamite (three days after Forbidden Door) from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

.@Madking1981 is enraged after the events of Anarchy In The Arena! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/t4YPAv95a5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022