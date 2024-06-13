– During this week’s AEW Dynamite, it was announced that AEW Blood & Guts will take place on July 24 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. In the opener of the show, Swerve Strickland turned down an invite from The Elite to be the fifth member of their team.

– PAC and Shingo Takagi are the latest two men to declare for the 2024 Owen Hart Cup, where the winner will challenge for the AEW World Championship at AEW ALL IN at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

– “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Alex Windsor was announced for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

– As noted, MJF vs. RUSH in a commercial-free opener has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed in a tag-team title eliminator bout was also announced. Kazuchika Okada is also in a match next week, as is a contract signing between Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa for Forbidden Door 2024.

– Featured below is the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

* Christian Cage Father’s Day Special

* AEW TNT Title Qualifying Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin

* No DQ: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, & Brody King) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, & Juice Robinson)

* Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls), Lio Rush, & Rocky Romero