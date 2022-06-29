The doors have opened at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and fans are finding their seats for tonight’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As seen below, the first photos of the Blood & Guts set and double cage have been revealed by fans on Twitter. You can also see the new Blood & Guts poster below, along with the official t-shirt for tonight’s match.

AEW reportedly added some hard-cam section seats for purchase earlier today, according to WrestleTix. As of around 6:30pm ET, there were 11,260 tickets distributed for tonight’s Dynamite special, with 526 available tickets.

You can click here for the updated Blood & Guts card for tonight, which now features the big main event, a title match, a match with two mystery men, and more.

From fireballs to haircuts, we've seen it all and at 8/7c on #AEWDynamite the rivalry continues with #BloodAndGuts 😤 pic.twitter.com/uzMqGsZsz5 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 29, 2022

The doors have just opened at the @LCArena_Detroit and #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts is almost here! Tune in to @TBSNetwork tonight at 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT! pic.twitter.com/FsL19sti9D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2022

