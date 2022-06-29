The doors have opened at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and fans are finding their seats for tonight’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
As seen below, the first photos of the Blood & Guts set and double cage have been revealed by fans on Twitter. You can also see the new Blood & Guts poster below, along with the official t-shirt for tonight’s match.
AEW reportedly added some hard-cam section seats for purchase earlier today, according to WrestleTix. As of around 6:30pm ET, there were 11,260 tickets distributed for tonight’s Dynamite special, with 526 available tickets.
You can click here for the updated Blood & Guts card for tonight, which now features the big main event, a title match, a match with two mystery men, and more.
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are photos from the arena, along with the new Blood & Guts poster, and the official t-shirt for tonight’s main event:
From fireballs to haircuts, we've seen it all and at 8/7c on #AEWDynamite the rivalry continues with #BloodAndGuts 😤 pic.twitter.com/uzMqGsZsz5
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 29, 2022
Are you ready for the violence? The #BloodAndGuts event shirt is available NOW at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp. Check it out!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/bfzaAMI5YK
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) June 29, 2022
The doors have just opened at the @LCArena_Detroit and #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts is almost here!
Tune in to @TBSNetwork tonight at 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT! pic.twitter.com/FsL19sti9D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2022
#AEWDetroit #BloodAndGuts
Arena view.
Cage is up above.
(Ready for that at 930p.) pic.twitter.com/9HVGI09q8L
— AEW Detroit (@Aewdet) June 29, 2022
First AEW show. First AEW Detroit show. Let’s go! #BloodAndGuts pic.twitter.com/aRTEVnXbhG
— Danny (@dajosc11) June 29, 2022
Blood & Guts @AEW #bloodandguts #aew #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HQ39zfAA2U
— DynamiteDownload 🧨 (@AEWdynamiteDL) June 29, 2022
I saw a @SexyChuckieT awful waffle in person. Night already made.#AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts #AEWDarkElevation @kinky_horror pic.twitter.com/BqGyYbG7e1
— 🏳️🌈 DARE THE DEAD 🤘💀🤘 (@DareTheDead) June 29, 2022
@BustedOpenRadio @davidlagreca1 @ButlerMBB @TheMarkHenry @THETOMMYDREAMER @MickieJames @thunderrosa22 @GiftofGabSXM watching my first AEW show tonight in person #bloodandguts hoping to get through on tomorrow’s show to tell you about it pic.twitter.com/RMsTWixyW2
— Chip Maxey – Toot Toot (@ChipMaxey) June 29, 2022
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.