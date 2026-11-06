The television ratings are in for the November 4 editions of AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, which went head-to-head on Wednesday night.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW Dynamite’s annual Blood & Guts special averaged 792,000 viewers on TBS, an increase from the 620,000 viewers who tuned in for the October 28 episode, which aired opposite the World Series.

Wednesday’s Dynamite also delivered a 0.24 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic, marking the show’s highest demo rating in more than two years.

Meanwhile, WWE NXT averaged 552,000 viewers on The CW Network for its special Wednesday night broadcast. The show, which was moved from its usual Tuesday night time slot due to election coverage, posted a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The head-to-head competition saw AEW Dynamite finish ahead of WWE NXT in both total viewership and the key demographic.

AEW presented its annual Blood & Guts special, featuring both men’s and women’s Blood & Guts matches.

WWE countered with a loaded episode of NXT featuring appearances by John Cena and Cody Rhodes, along with CM Punk challenging for the NXT Championship.

As always, the AEW Dynamite figures reflect viewership on TBS only, as streaming numbers from HBO Max were not available.