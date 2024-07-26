ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 goes down tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s PPV, updates to the card were made on the “go-home” episode of ROH On HonorClub on Thursday night, July 25.

The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver will take on the trio of Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, and Dustin Rhodes, with the winner of this match facing an unknown combination of The Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Roderick Strong, and/or Wardlow) at AEW Battle of the Belts XI on July 27.

Additionally, added to the show is Komander vs. The Beast Mortos, and MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) will make their debuts.

Featured below is the updated lineup for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024:

ROH Women’s World Championship

* Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata

ROH Championship

* Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong

ROH Women’s World Television Championship

* Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet

ROH Pure Championship

* Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

ROH World Tag Team Championship

* Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) (c) vs. The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii)

The quest for new ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions will begin at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Also, Lucha action is booked! #watchROH pic.twitter.com/SEwFsm8Ieh — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) July 26, 2024