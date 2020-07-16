AEW Bounces Back With A Win Over NXT In Overnight Ratings

AEW has bounced back from a three week losing streak to conquer NXT in the overnight ratings once again.
According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s AEW Fight for the Fallen special on TNT drew an average of 788,000 viewers overnight, a rise of 10% from the last week’s Fyter Fest episode. This bested NXT on USA, which drew 631,000, a 17% drop from the Great American Bash.
In terms of the important 18-49 demographic, AEW scored a rating of 0.29, which was 5th on the night and slighty up from last week. Meanwhile NXT performed much lower with a rating of 0.14, a near 30% drop from last week. They finished 49th in the demo.
NXT once again lost every demo except 50+.
