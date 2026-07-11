“Take me out to the ballgame!”

All Elite Wrestling held a special event dubbed “AEW Brawl In The Ballpark” on Friday, July 10, 2026, after the MLB game from the Minnesota Twins.

Featured below are quick-match results from the 7/10 show:

* Orange Cassidy def. Wheeler Yuta

* Top Flight & Komander def. Action Andretti, Hook, & Anthony Bowens

* Julia Hart def. Hyan

* Brian Cage def. Serpentico

* Hurt Syndicate def. Shane Taylor Promotions

* Orange Cassidy hits an orange punch on Carlie Bravo after the match.