“Take me out to the ballgame!”
All Elite Wrestling held a special event dubbed “AEW Brawl In The Ballpark” on Friday, July 10, 2026, after the MLB game from the Minnesota Twins.
Featured below are quick-match results from the 7/10 show:
- * Orange Cassidy def. Wheeler Yuta
* Top Flight & Komander def. Action Andretti, Hook, & Anthony Bowens
* Julia Hart def. Hyan
* Brian Cage def. Serpentico
* Hurt Syndicate def. Shane Taylor Promotions
* Orange Cassidy hits an orange punch on Carlie Bravo after the match.
Oh come on, @WheelerYuta! 🙄 #BrawlInTheBallpark pic.twitter.com/a6kR6ntH6k
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2026
Orange Cassidy beats Wheeler Yuta at #BrawlintheBallpark pic.twitter.com/FeUJsUGCd2
— Jmotc (@JMoTC3) July 11, 2026
#AEW #BrawlInTheBallpark @TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/mGnYHOFluH
— Tim Kraemer (@Kraemer151) July 11, 2026