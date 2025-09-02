AEW is breaking tradition this year, as the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite will not take place in Chicago. Instead, the Wednesday, November 26 show will emanate from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.

Tickets go on sale Monday, September 8, and the night will also include a special Thanksgiving Collision taping. Broadcast details for Collision have not yet been confirmed.

AEW is promoting appearances from Women’s Champion Toni Storm, World Champion Hangman Page, Tag Champions Bandido & Brody King, and Kris Statlander. Both shows will follow up on the fallout from Full Gear, which takes place November 22 in New Jersey.

Additionally, AEW announced that the pre-Full Gear Dynamite will be held November 19 in Boston at Agganis Arena.

