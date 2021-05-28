It looks like AEW will be bringing the amphitheater-style set back for Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, which was previously used for Fight for the Fallen.

Several fans noted on Twitter that their Double Or Nothing seats were changed due to a change in the set-up at Daily’s Place for Sunday. It looks like this was done because they are bringing back the amphitheater-style setting.

AEW President Tony Khan previously noted in interviews that the Fight for the Fallen set was inspired by the “WTF: Wrestling Takedown Federation” episode of South Park. Below is a tweet he made in 2019 to compare the two looks:

Thank you to everyone who watched @AEWrestling #FightForTheFallen live or on @brlive US/Canada or @FiteTV elsewhere. Over a year ago I dreamed this staging watched South Park, @dailysplace was great tonight! This show wasn’t designed to profit, glad to give back to Jacksonville! pic.twitter.com/jMayB7746Y — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 14, 2019

I’m losing my mind right now!! I just got an email from Dailys and my C4 seats are being moved to Section D, on the stage, for free for #AEWDynamite! Thank you @AEW pic.twitter.com/yE3mWA7sL2 — Tristan Spires (@StanTheManx3) May 27, 2021

Thank you @AEW for randomly changing my seats to Friday Night #AEWDynamite to bleacher seats ON THE ENTRANCE STAGE 🤯🤯🤯 — Finn❌Amory (@AllEliteFinn) May 27, 2021

