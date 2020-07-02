AEW Brings Non-Crew Members In for Dynamite Crowd This Week

AEW reportedly let non-employees into the crowd for recent Dynamite tapings at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

A fan claiming to be a member of the audience for last night’s Fyer Fest show posted on Reddit to give details on how they entered the venue amid the coronavirus restrictions. The post has since been deleted from Reddit.

The person noted that they received a private invite to attend Dynamite with around 60 other people who were non-crew members. It was explained that everyone entering with the group was required to wear a protective mask to even walk through the outside gates.

The fan said they had to sign a waiver acknowledging that they had not been exposed to the coronavirus, and other precautionary measures related to virus safety. The group was not tested for COVID-19 to enter the venue as AEW talent and crew members are, but they did receive temperature checks when coming in. The fan on Reddit also noted that people in the group were seated several seats apart from each other, in every other row.

A source in AEW noted that the group invited was made up of local sponsors of Daily’s Place or the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were then allowed to bring some family and friends. Pro Wrestling Sheet adds that these people were seated in the upper bowl of Daily’s Place and were probably not tested because no one up there could spit or breathe on anyone in the backstage or ring areas. It was also said that anyone who was in the lower bowl or backstage area was tested for the virus this week.

The AEW sources also noted that there is a large buzzer zone at Daily’s Place, which is between the tested people and the group that just received temperature checks. AEW officials reportedly feel like this is ore than enough space in the outdoor venue to safely distance different groups of people. AEW is also spacing people out beyond CDC guidelines so that tested people won’t be affected by breathing or sneezing from non-tested people.

