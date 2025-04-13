How are AEW ticket sales doing these days?

Let’s find out!

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer shared some of the current ticket sale figures for upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision in the months of April and May, as well as early figures for the highly-anticipated AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view in May, and the AEW ALL IN: Texas 2025 pay-per-view event in July.

Featured below are a look at AEW ticket sales for Dynamite and Collision from 4/12 – 5/28, as well as the aforementioned AEW PPVs on 5/25 and 7/12:

– AEW Collision on Saturday, April 12th in Springfield has 2,182 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, April 16th in Boston has 2,853 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Thursday, April 17th in Boston has 1,526 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, April 23rd in New Orleans has 1,649 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, April 30th in Norfolk has 1,645 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, May 14th in Chicago has 1,990 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, May 17th in Wichita has 1,086 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, May 21st in Rio Rancho has 1,620 tickets sold.

– AEW Double Or Nothing on Sunday, May 25th in Phoenix has 5,118 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, May 28h in El Paso has 1,943 tickets sold.

– AEW All In: Texas on Saturday, July 12th in Arlington has 13,507 tickets sold.