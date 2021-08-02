CM Punk is reportedly in talks with AEW about an in-ring return. He has yet to sign a contract, but the belief is if he does sign then he would make his promotional debut on the same week as All Out in September or the August 20th Rampage episode in Chicago.

PWinsider.com reports AEW would be able to use Living Colour’s song ‘Cult of Personality,’ whichPunk used in WWE if he does sign with the promotion.

Despite WWE having the license to use the song for the three years Punk used it, they do not own any exclusivity.