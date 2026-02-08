FTR are officially headed to the U.K.

And their Revolution Pro Wrestling debut is shaping up to be a massive one.

RevPro announced on Saturday that Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will step into a marquee tag team clash at the promotion’s 14th anniversary event this August. The AEW Tag Team Champions are set to face The Young Guns, Luke Jacobs and Ethan Allen, following a public callout issued by the reigning champions earlier this week.

Jacobs and Allen currently hold the Undisputed British Tag Team Championships and are approaching the one-year mark of their title reign. If they remain champions heading into August, the gold will be on the line when they meet FTR on one of the biggest stages RevPro has ever presented.

RevPro is billing the bout as “the biggest tag team match in British wrestling history.”

Big stakes.

Bigger stage.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 29 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, one day before the scheduled AEW All In: London pay-per-view on August 30 at Wembley Stadium.

