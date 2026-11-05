The Brawling Birds are taking some additional time to recover following Wednesday night’s AEW Blood & Guts.

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor were originally scheduled to face Hyperactive (Anita Vaughn and Safire Reed) at the November 8 Pro-Wrestling: EVE event. That match has now been postponed following their participation in the violent women’s Blood & Guts match on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During an appearance on In The Weeds, EVE promoter Dann Read explained that the decision was made after discussions with the talent, particularly with another major match approaching at AEW Full Gear.

“However, obviously last night, we all watched Blood & Guts. It was an incredible match, incredibly violent… Those matches do have a massive effect on you,” Read said. “So we’ve spoken to the talent this morning and basically the decision’s been made, considering Blood & Guts was last night, and they’ve got a big Tag Title defense at Full Gear, a week from this Saturday.”

Read continued by emphasizing that the postponement was a mutual decision rather than something being imposed on either team.

“The decision was to play safe and to reschedule the Hyperactive versus Brawling Birds match for as soon as we can do it in the future basically. It’s not a thing that’s being forced on us or anything along those lines. It’s literally just a case of talking with a talent, what they’re comfortable with, after what has happened, and what they’ve got coming up.”

Hayter and Windsor are scheduled to defend the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships against Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear on November 14 in Phoenix, Arizona.