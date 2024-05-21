A big update on one of AEW’s biggest events of the year.

Fightful Select reports that the 2024 edition AEW All Out will no longer be taking place on Sunday September 1st, and instead will now happen on Saturday September 7th. This will be the first time in AEW history that the annual pay-per-view event has not taken place on Labor Day weekend, something Tony Khan was adamant about when the company started back in 2019.

A big reason that the All Out is being moved a week is due to fan concern about the event being too close in proximity to AEW All In, which for the second time in a year will take place at Wembley Stadium in London. In addition to All Out moving, AEW will be holding AEW Collision and AEW Rampage in Chicago on Friday, September 6th. AEW is expected to make this announcement themselves soon.

The 2023 AEW All Out PPV was headlined by Jon Moxley taking on Orange Cassidy.