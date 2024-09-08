Daniel Garcia was originally supposed to win at AEW All Out 2024 on Saturday night.

Wrestle Purists is reporting that the original plan for the MJF vs. Daniel Garcia match at AEW All Out 2024 to see Garcia go over clean with a victory.

According to the report, the reason the finish was changed to MJF getting the win was because Garcia has yet to sign the dotted line on a new contract with All Elite Wrestling.

It is believed that the post-match angle, which saw Garcia hit a pile driver on MJF off the ropes in the corner, will likely be used for storyline purposes to explain MJF’s absence while filming an upcoming movie project.