– The official AEW Twitter account is now located at @AEW. They previously used @AEWrestling as their handle. Today the promotion has been tweeting throwback shots to mark one year since TNT aired the first-ever AEW Dynamite episode on October 2, 2019.

– AEW has announced that The Lucha Bros will face Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela during next Tuesday’s Dark episode on YouTube. Below is new video of Eddie Kingston delivering some harsh words for Kiss and Janela on behalf of Rey Fenix and Pentagon:

DARK EXCLUSIVE

Next week on #AEWDark, It's the Lucha Bros @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx vs. @SonnyKissXO & @JANELABABY.

But, @MadKing1981 has some harsh words for Kiss & Janela. WATCH Dark this Tuesday via our Official YouTube Channel at 7e/6c ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/aUU7UcXopm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2020

