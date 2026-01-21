AEW’s plans for tonight just got a notable shake-up.

Tonight’s AEW event in Orlando, Florida is now a double taping, featuring a live episode of Dynamite followed by a taped edition of Collision set to air this Saturday.

Originally, Collision was scheduled to take place live this weekend from Arlington, Texas. However, concerns over severe weather conditions across the country, including the Dallas/Arlington area, prompted the decision to tape the show tonight in order to avoid potential travel and logistical issues.

The forecast for the Dallas area currently calls for significant snowfall, with projections ranging from five to eight inches. For that region, such conditions would likely bring widespread shutdowns and major disruptions.

Several events scheduled for the area this weekend have already been postponed or canceled, making AEW’s decision a proactive move to ensure the show goes on as planned.

Sometimes the safest call is the early one.

