AEW officials held a mandatory talent meeting backstage at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH before tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping.

The meeting reportedly took place between 3pm and 4pm ET, according to Fightful Select. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan was said to be “fired up” for the meeting.

Several topics were addressed at the meeting, including lines of communication, everyone working as a team, and who the talents can approach to talk to.

The access to Khan was also addressed at the meeting due to rumors of miscommunication and lack of access to Khan previously emerged. AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks reportedly spoke at the meeting and were said to have made it clear that their doors are always open, and that they can be reached with concerns as well.

Talents were brief via e-mail recently about several of the new coaches and Talent Relations promotions, which were announced a few weeks back and covered here.

The contract tampering and inquiry rumors were also addressed at the meeting, but there’s not much context on what was said in that regard as of this writing. It was noted that AEW Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh sent a message or e-mail to WWE, specifically Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan, about the contract tampering allegations, but there’s no word yet on what was said.

Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone also spoke at the meeting as Schiavone has been tasked with additional Talent Relations roles.

This mandatory meeting was for talent, but it was reported earlier how there were plenty of wrestlers that were not brought to Cleveland for tonight’s tapings, and they were not at the show, or the meeting.

