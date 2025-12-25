It’s Christmas Day, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at the special start time of 9/8c on TNT and HBO Max with this week’s AEW Christmas Collision show.

The following matches are advertised for the December 25, 2025 episode of the weekly two hour prime time program:

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Mike Bailey vs. Kazuchika Okada

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Kevin Knight vs. PAC

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Kyle Fletcher vs. Jack Perry

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Roderick Strong vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) vs. Hyan & Maya World

