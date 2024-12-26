The numbers are in for the Saturday, December 21, 2024 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the 12/21 show drew 635,000 viewers.

This is up a large amount compared to the last episode of AEW Collision on 12/14, which pulled 246,000 overnight viewers head-to-head against WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which pulled 1.590 million viewers.

Saturday’s episode, dubbed AEW Christmas Collision, posted a 0.20 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.08 number for the key demo for the show on 12/14.

