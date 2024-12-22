Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from AEW as we feature the closing matches of the Continental Classic this weekend, live from NYC!

Continental Classic Gold League: Ricochet (6) vs. Will Ospreay (6)

Continental Classic Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli (9) vs. Darby Allin (6)

Continental Classic Blue League: Shelton Benjamin (6) vs. The Beast Mortos (0)

Continental Classic Blue League: Daniel Garcia (6) vs. Mark Briscoe (7) Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Christmas Collision 2024 Live from the Madhouse of Extreme, aka the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York! Ian Riccaboni is in the ring with the Costco Guys and someone is going to bring the boom, I guess. Will Ospreay is here and we’re kicking off the show with the main event! Match #1. Continental Classic Gold League: Ricochet (6) vs. Will Ospreay (6) Ricochet gets the toilet paper treatment and here we go. Ricochet backs Ospreay up and slaps him in the face. Tieres by Ospreay and an arm drag. Ricochet shoulder blocks Ospreay to the floor and follows up with a corkscrew plancha. Ricochet then wipes himself with some toilet paper, rolls Ospreay into the ring, and comes in with a senton from the outside. Running European uppercut to the back by Ricochet and a two count. Dropkick to the face by Ricochet. Ospreay backflips out of a German suplex and hits the Phenomenal Forearm. Hard chops by Ospreay but Ricochet back flips out of a Styles Clash attempt and hits the Angel’s Wings! Two count. Best Moonsault Ever but Ospreay moves and hits the Styles Clash. Two count. Ospreay thinks about the OsCutter on the apron now but Ricochet blocks it and hits the Death Valley Driver! Running Shooting Star Press off the apron to the floor by Ricochet! Ospreay gets rolled back in the ring and Ricochet follows up with a springboard 450! Vertigo by Ricochet gets two! Ricochet looks for a brainbuster but Ospreay counters with Stundog Millionaire! Powerbomb into a Death Valley Driver by Ricochet! Running Hidden Blade by Ospreay! Both guys are down. Eventually both guys make it to their feet and trade elbows in the center of the ring. Ospreay drops Ricochet momentarily and thinks about Storm Breaker, but Ricochet pushes him into the referee. Storm Breaker! There’s no ref! Ospreay heads up top but Ricochet throws the referee into the ropes and Ospreay gets crotched. Running Blade by Ricochet! One, two, three! Winner: Ricochet (9) Rating: ****. This was a heck of a lot of fun for the somewhat short amount of time it got. Ricochet embracing his full bad guy persona adds a nice wrinkle to this feud, too. Ya know what I noticed, watching this match? How much AJ Styles has influenced an entire generation. Adam Cole is here… Baybay! But wait… here’s MJF, with a ton of security. MJF walks to the far side of the ring and MJF demands they cut his music. Crowd is all over MJF here. MJF is frustrated with Cole acting like he’s MJF’s biggest enemy, and not vice versa. MJF says Cole has other enemies to worry about, spray tan, a crack in the floor, a gust of wind, or a cavity… since his dentist isn’t seeing him anymore. Woof. When MJF was the longest reigning world champion of all time, Cole was just his sidekick. When it comes to Adam Cole being Elite enough, much like that shitty little ankle, he blew it. MJF says Cole turned on him because he’s jealous of him, he’s rich, handsome, funny, entertaining. MJF says Cole used to be ADAM COLE, BAYBAY… but these days, he’s looking like a crack baby. Yikes. Cole wants to know if that was MJF’s last line? Cole could stoop to MJF’s level, by talking about his two hair surgeries, or that he’s pulled strings to get his girl hired like the politician he is… but he won’t do that. Cole isn’t like MJF. In this wedding, Cole bled buckets against Kyle O’Reilly proving he was the GOAT. Does Cole have regrets? Sure. But he doesn’t regret turning his back on him. Get close to someone and turn your back on the immediately, that’s what MJF does. Cole did it better than MJF and he knows it. MJF is afraid to let anyone get close to him because it’s a weakness. MJF finally admits he was going to turn on Adam Cole, but he got lucky at Worlds End. MJF says he did start to care, for the first time in his life… about somebody else. However. That’s when Cole became a liability. When Cole became a distraction… there’s no room for him. MJF says Cole isn’t the devil, he just beat the devil to it. December 28th, MJF ends Cole’s world. How about Cole ends it… right now! Cole blasts MJF in the face with the mic and then disposes of the security with superkicks. MJF goes low on Cole but The Kingdom make the save before he could use the ring. Match #2. Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

Statlander muscles Ford into the corner and biels her out. Delayed vertical suplex by Statlander but Ford escapes out the back, but Statlander holds on, readjusts, and finishes the suplex. Electric chair by Statlander but Ford escapes to the top rope and comes off the top with a Blockbuster for a two count. Double jump knee drop to Statlander, who’s laying on the apron. Statlander rolls to the outside and Ford follows, driving her back-first into the apron and the guardrail. Clothesline by Ford and we go to a commercial break. Back from the break and Statlander connects with a leg-trapped Michinoku Driver for two. Ford ducks a clothesline and hits a Stunner. Poisonrana by Ford! One, two, no! Ford misses a moonsault and Statlander follows up with a German suplex. Staturday Night Special does it!

Winner: Kris Statlander

Rating: ***1/4. This was awesome and Ford’s best match I can remember. Have I mentioned how awesome the Hammerstein Ballroom is?

Mercedes Mone is here. and we’ve got Mone and Statlander at Worlds End.

The Costco guys are here and here comes Chris Jericho with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The Costco kid called Jericho a jackass, and Jericho says he’s the king of New York. Jericho says the fans don’t want the Costco guys, because New Yorkers shop at Bodegas. Facts. This is the Hammerstein Ballroom, the house that Chris Jericho built. There’s no time for gimmicks, like bandit masks, or guys that want to scissor…

Here’s Anthony Bowens, by himself. Bowens says Jericho caught his attention when he tried to intimidate a guy in a walking boot and an eleven-year-old kid, but he should just shut the hell up. When a man tries to silence another man, he’s probably afraid of the truth. Fans chant for Big Bill. Bowens wants Jericho to come to the ring and get his ass whooped by the scissor king. Jericho takes a few steps and says… not tonight. Bowens scissors with the Costco guys.

The Vendetta are with Lexy Nair in the back when Toni Storm shows up. Toni introduces herself and Deonna has had enough of it, and she wants her at Dynamite this week. She’s got it.

Match #3. Shelton Benjamin (6) vs. Daniel Garcia (4)

Garcia attacks early and here we go. Benjamin clotheslines Garcia over the top and sends him into the guard rail a bunch. Garcia fights back with some hard chops inside the ring but Benjamin cuts him off with a boot to the face as we go to commercial. Back from break and Garcia fires off the ropes with a shotgun dropkick. Benjamin doesn’t seem to care and tosses Garcia halfway across the ring with a release German suplex. Make that two. Both guys are on the apron and Benjamin tries to dump Garcia with a German suplex from the apron to the floor, but Garcia elbows his way out. Garcia dives off the apron right into Benjamin’s waiting arms, and proceeds to get dumped with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Garcia tosses Benjamin into the corner on the outside and mounts him, delivering ten punches and a hip thrust. Shotgun dropkick by Garcia in the corner! Benjamin is up with a big clothesline. Back inside the ring, it’s another German suplex by Benjamin. Benjamin misses a running knee in the corner and Garcia follows up with a dragon screw leg whip. Dragon Tamer by Garcia in the middle of the ring. Benjamin is in pain but powers out with a modified STF. Garcia fights to the ropes and rolls up Benjamin for two. Thrust kick to the face by Benjamin! Crowd is loving this one. Jackknife cover by Garcia out of nowhere and he gets the win!

Winner: Daniel Garcia (7)

Rating: ***1/2. These two were on their way to something special here, for sure. The finish got a little wonky I think with

Garcia celebrates his win on the ramp but Bobby Lashley is here. Before Lashley can do much damage, Mark Briscoe makes the save. Security is holding Mark Briscoe back but from the far side, Swerve Strickland is here with a stomp off the top to take out everyone! The locker room has emptied and Swerve, Garcia, and Briscoe are in the ring. Swerve takes the mic and says he’s going to get his hands on Bobby Lashley before the end of 24.

Match #4. Continental Classic Blue League: The Beast Mortos (0) vs. Mark Briscoe (6)

Fans are alive for this one. Huge back body drop by Briscoe sends Mortos to the outside, and hard. Mortos is back inside already and depletes Briscoe with a huge spear! Running stalling dropkick in the corner by Mortos. Briscoe tries to fight back with some Redneck Kung Fu but it doesn’t work, and Mortos steps on him in the corner and twists the neck as we go to commercial. Running European uppercut in the corner and a big headbutt by Mortos. Mortos drops the knee pads but misses a charge in the corner. Spicy dropkick by Briscoe and a cannonball suicide dive to the floor! Briscoe throws a chair in the ring, presumably using it as a springboard, but Mortos is there. Both guys fight on the apron now and Briscoe tosses Mortos with a release German suplex on the apron and Mortos lands HARD and HIGH. Twisting moonsault by Briscoe off the top to the floor! Tope con hilo by Briscoe! Briscoe goes up top for the Froggy Bow but Mortos gets the knees up! Argentine backbreaker and a powerbomb on the knee by Mortos! Pop-up Samoan drop by Mortos! One, two, no! Briscoe ducks a discus lariat and catches Mortos with a Death Valley Driver. Froggy Bow! One, two, no! Briscoe goes up top again but Mortos sits up, only to eat the elbow anyway. Jay Driller!

Winner: Mark Briscoe (9)

Rating: ***3/4. Mark Briscoe is just the man. What a match, and this crowd loves it. Briscoe making quite a different run than he did last year. Despite Mortos going winless, he’s still delivering match in and out.

Julia Hart says she gave Jamie Hayter all the warnings, so she’s not classless and sneaky.

Mariah May is in the back with Alex Marvez. May starts talking about Thunder Rosa’s dad, and here’s Thunder Rosa. Rosa jumps May and they brawl all the way to the ring, where security finally breaks it up.

Match #5. Continental Classic Gold League: Darby Allin (6) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (6)

Darby attacks early with a suicide dive before the bell rings and here we go. Darby jumps on Claudio’s back but gets dumped hard on the ramp. Military press by Claudio but Darby frees himself and throws Claudio into the set. Darby now climbs the top of the entrance and dives off with a cross body! Somehow both guys get back to the ring and Claudio sends Darby into the lights with a pop-up European uppercut. Giant swing! Roughly twenty revolutions, by the way. Claudio beats on Darby around the ringside area as we go to commercial. Back from break and Darby hits a suicide dive. Two. Darby heads up top now… Coffin Drop on the floor! Darby locks in a sleeper on the floor but Claudio decides to run and put himself and Darby through the timekeepers table! Both guys finally get back in the ring and trade pin attempts. Double stomp to Darby’s stomach before deadlifting Darby up and body slamming him on the apron from the ring! Claudio drives Darby into the ring post a few times for good measure. Claudio now swings Darby into the steel steps on the floor! Claudio calls for the lariat and turns Darby inside out! Two count! Darby counters a Ricola Bomb with a Code Red! Two count! Darby reverses a superplex attempt with a top rope Scorpion Death Drop! Darby goes back up for the Coffin Drop but Claudio gets the knees up. Ricola Bomb by Claudio! Two count. Claudio goes under the ring for a chair, allowing him to hit Darby with a pair of brass knuckles behind the referee’s back and Darby is out!

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Rating: ***3/4. Exactly what you expect from these two. Claudio brutalizing Darby to no end and Darby being there for it every step of the way. Excellent main event.

Final Thoughts: Where the best wrestle, baby. Bell to bell, open to close, we got one hell of a wrestling show tonight. The Hammerstein Ballroom is a fantastic venue and the fans made every match feel special Even some so-so segments that have fallen on deaf ears lately, Mercedes Mone and Adam Cole particularly, got a great reaction. Ricochet and Ospreay did their thing tonight, Darby continues to steal the show, Briscoe and Mortos kept the crowd on their feet… just a great two hours of wrestling. 9/10.