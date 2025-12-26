AEW Christmas Collision goes down tonight with a new episode, a taped show featuring the latest action in the ongoing 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament.
Refresh this page for the latest results.
Home » RESULTS » AEW Collision Results » AEW Christmas Collision Results 12/25/25
AEW Christmas Collision goes down tonight with a new episode, a taped show featuring the latest action in the ongoing 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament.
Refresh this page for the latest results.
WrestlingHeadlines.com is your daily source for pro wrestling news headlines. Our coverage includes WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW, ROH, MLW and more. Formerly Lords of Pain (LOP), we have been publishing WWE news and rumors since 1998! We are an independent news outlet and are not affiliated with any wrestling promotion.