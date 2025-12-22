The Christmas Day episode of AEW Collision is “in the can” following a special television taping held this weekend.

On December 21, All Elite Wrestling taped matches and segments for their AEW Christmas Collision show scheduled for December 25.

Featured below are complete AEW Christmas Collision spoilers for the show airing on TNT and HBO Max on 12/25:

* Continental Classic Gold League: Kyle Fletcher def. Jack Perry

* Kyle O’Reilly says he has a bulging disc in his neck and a fractured arm, which is why he’s been sidelined. O’Reilly gives Roderick Strong a pep talk.

* Continental Classic Blue League: Konosuke Takeshita def. Mascara Dorada

* Darby Allin is cleared to compete. Gabe Kidd has challenged him for Worlds End. Kidd attacks him during the interview and pushes him down a flight of stairs.

* Continental Classic Blue League: Roderick Strong def. Claudio Castagnoli

* Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta attack Strong after the match. Mark Briscoe makes the save. Toni Storm helps Briscoe & Strong after Marina Shafir gets involved.

* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson) in a Chicago Street Fight at AEW Worlds End.

* Stokely Hathaway cuts a promo

* Continental Classic Gold League: PAC vs. Kevin Knight goes to a time limit draw.

* Gabe Kidd says Darby Allin is in the ICU. Allin appears with the bat and accepts Kidd’s challenge for Worlds End.

* Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) def. Hayan & Maya World

* Babes of Wrath tell a Christmas story.

* Continental Classic Blue League: Jon Moxley def. Orange Cassidy

* Takeshita and Moxley make the semifinals of the Continental Classic.

* Continental Classic Gold League: Kazuchika Okada def. Mike Bailey.

* Okada and Fletcher make the semifinals of the Continental Classic

* Fletcher will face Moxley in the semifinals, Okada will face Takeshita.

