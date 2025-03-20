AEW and company President Tony Khan have submitted a legal petition in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, seeking to move Ryan Nemeth’s lawsuit into arbitration.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics obtained a copy of the filing, which explains AEW’s rationale for keeping certain contract details confidential and pursuing arbitration rather than a public legal battle.

The filing argues:

“Any public interest in obtaining access to the terms of the Agreements is outweighed by AEW’s legitimate interests in maintaining the confidentiality of the contractual relationship at issue. Moreover, maintaining confidentiality of the terms between AEW and its Wrestlers and former Wrestlers, such as Respondent, is essential for AEW to remain competitive in the wrestling industry, and allowing the Agreements to be filed on the public docket will result in substantial and irreparable harm to AEW’s and Petitioner Khan’s business, which harm cannot be reduced or eliminated through any other reasonable means. Moreover, redaction, or any other means, will not cure the harm that Petitioners stand to suffer if the terms of AEW’s confidential business relationships become accessible by its competitors.”

Nemeth initially filed his lawsuit in February, leveling accusations of assault, breach of contract, violation of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with prospective business opportunities.