There has been another development in the ongoing legal dispute between AEW and Ryan Nemeth.

AEW recently requested additional time to serve Nemeth as part of its federal court action seeking to compel arbitration, arguing that it believes Nemeth has been avoiding service.

Magistrate Judge Patricia Barksdale granted AEW’s request for an extension. In doing so, the judge also issued a warning regarding potential costs associated with serving Nemeth.

“In the event the defendant and his counsel are monitoring the docket,” Barksdale wrote, Nemeth could potentially be held responsible for expenses related to the process.

The dispute stems from Nemeth’s lawsuit filed in February 2025 against AEW, Tony Khan and CM Punk. Nemeth’s claims include assault, breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.

On June 5, AEW filed a petition in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida seeking to compel Nemeth to resolve the dispute through arbitration. AEW requested that the arbitration take place at the JAMS administrative office nearest to Duval County, Florida, with the matter adjudicated under Florida law.

Another development came in July when Judge Barksdale ruled that AEW could submit redacted versions of certain documents along with a renewed motion to seal.

However, AEW was not permitted to completely seal the contracts from public view, as the company had originally requested.

The litigation remains ongoing, and as always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface.

(H/T: Brandon Thurston and John Pollock of WrestleNomics.com)