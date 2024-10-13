Thank you, Bryan.

It is a sentiment many of the peers and friends of Bryan Danielson shared after his full-time career came to an end at AEW WrestleDream 2024 on Saturday night.

As noted, “The American Dragon” lost the AEW Championship to Jon Moxley in the main event of the show, and per the pre-match stipulations, will no longer be a full-time active wrestler.

The show went off the air inside the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA. with Excalibur literally crying as he called the end of the full-time career of Washington’s favorite son. Afterwards, the reactions started coming in on social media.

Featured below are reactions from the official AEW and CMLL accounts, as well as several pro wrestling stars, to the end of the full-time career of Bryan Danielson.

Bryan requesting this match from Tony because he saw something in me was the boost of confidence I sorely needed at the time. Thank you for believing in me Dragon, thank you for everything ✂️#AEWWrestleDream @AEW pic.twitter.com/yLV8ireCsW — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) October 13, 2024

The best wrestler to ever step into a professional wrestling ring. Thank you “American Dragon”Bryan Danielson. It was an honor to share the ring with you. pic.twitter.com/B8w7R7m540 — ROCKY ROMERO “Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) October 13, 2024

You know wrestling meant so much to him, because he meant so much to Professional Wrestling #ThankYouBryan pic.twitter.com/Q7XkXviLev — Danny LimeLight (@DannyLimeLight) October 13, 2024