AEW Collision celebrates a birthday tonight!

The weekly two-hour Saturday night prime time program returns at 8/7c on TNT and MAX with the special milestone 100th episode.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 5, 2025 episode of AEW Collision, which was taped at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

* FTR vs. The Outrunners

* Storytime with Adam Cole

* Willow Nightingale in action

* Max Caster’s open challenge

* Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight vs. Nick Wayne

* Mark Briscoe, Mistico, and Hologram vs. Hechicero and RPG Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)

* Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay, and Tay Melo vs. Athena, Megan Bayne, Julia Hart, and Thekla

