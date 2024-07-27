The road to AEW ALL IN 2024 continues tonight.

AEW Collision returns at 8/7c on TNT from eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program is Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV, The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram, MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), Lio Rush vs. PAC, Thunder Rosa vs. Maya World, as well as The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari, Josh Woods & Tony Nese).

Immediately following the AEW Collision broadcast on TNT at 10/9c will be the AEW Battle of the Belts XI special event.

Scheduled for that one-hour program is “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie in an AEW Women’s title eliminator, The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett) vs. Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) for the vacant ROH Six-Man Tag-Team titles, as well as Willow Nightingale vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a CMLL Women’s title eliminator bout.

Make sure to join us here tonight for complete AEW Collision and AEW Battle of the Belts XI results.