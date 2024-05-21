The viewership numbers are in for the May 18th editions of AEW Collision & AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, Collision drew 523,000 viewers and scored a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from the May 11th preempted episode, which drew 378,000 viewers and scored a 0.12 in the key demo. The show featured top talents in action like Bryan Danielson, Orange Cassidy, FTR, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata.

Then Rampage, which aired right after, drew 391,000 viewers and scored a 0.13 in the key demo, both up from the previous week’s Rampage that drew 324,000 viewers and scored a 0.11 in the demo. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.