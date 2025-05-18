Fans tuning in to Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision: Beach Break were left puzzled when the broadcast abruptly ended after just 90 minutes.

Viewers watching on Max were met with a “This event has ended” message, while those on TNT suddenly found themselves watching Black Adam, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the issue on social media, explaining, “We’re having technical problems with our studio transmission,” and offered an apology to fans. He assured viewers that the full episode would be made available later in the evening.

We’re having technical problems with our studio transmission of Saturday #AEWCollision tonight! I’m sorry for the inconvenience to all of you great fans! We’ll have the complete show up on @StreamOnMax +

in its entirety on @TNTdrama West

8pm PT/9pm MT/10pm CT/11pm ET

tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 18, 2025

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision: Beach Break, Nigel McGuinness accepted FTR’s challenge for a match at Double or Nothing 2025. He will join forces with Daniel Garcia to take on the former tag team champions.

* Anarchy in the Arena Match: Participants TBD

* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Final: Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay

* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Final: Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara OR CRU

* Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

* FTR vs. Nigel McGuiness & Daniel Garcia