It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and MAX with a special “Beach Break” themed episode of AEW Collision from NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the May 17, 2025 episode:

* AR Fox vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wheeler Yuta

* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Blake Christian

* Steve “Mongo” McMichael tribute with Ric Flair

* Gates of Agony vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill (Chicago Street Fight)

* CRU vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (AEW Tag-Team Title Eliminator)

* Tomohiro Ishii & Bandido & Brody King vs. Lance Archer & Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta

For those interested, you can read complete results for tonight’s taped show before it airs by checking out our AEW Collision: Beach Break Spoilers For May 17, 2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

