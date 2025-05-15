The AEW Collision: Beach Break taping is now underway inside the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois for this Saturday’s special event. Refresh this page often for the latest AEW Collision: Beach Break spoilers!

The AEW Collision Beach Break taping opens with Megan Bayne with Penelope Ford defeating Anna Jay with Harley Cameron.

They then taped the Mongo McMichael tribute, hosted by Tony Schiavone. Mongo’s wife Misty was brought out. She said he was the most special man ever in her life and he made his imprint in football and pro wrestling. They introduced Dean Malenko. Schiavone went through his football accolades. Tony went through his wrestling accolades and that May is ALS Awareness month. Schiavone then introduced Ric Flair. Flair came out and hugged everyone. Flair said that he wanted to say Chicago is one of the greatest wrestling cities in the world. He lost the World title to Ricky Steamboat here and the fans have never stopped being as loud as they were that night. He said tonight, AEW was giving them a chance to have a moment to celebrate Steve McMichael. He said he has a world of friends at 76 and he thanks everyone for honoring McMichael. He said to be the man, you have to beat the man and Mongo was more man than anyone Flair has ever known. He fought ALS for six years. His wife Misty never left Mongo’s side and learned how to be a nurse. The crowd chanted for Mongo. Flair thanked AEW and Tony Khan for letting him honor McMichael.

ROH Champion Bandido & Tomohiro Ishii & Brody King defeated Rocky Romero & Lance Archer & Trent Beretta. The winners were attacked after, but saved by The Outrunners.

Speedball Mike Bailey pinned Blake Christian. He challenged Kazuchika Okada to come out and face him.

Big Bill and Bryan Keith won a Chicago Street Fight over The Gates of Agony that saw a ton of tables, weapons and brawling in a really entertaining brawl.

