AEW Collision will air on Thursday, April 17, instead of Saturday, April 19, during WrestleMania 41 week.

Titled AEW Collision Spring Break Thru, the event will be live at 8 PM EST from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA.

You can check out the official announcement below:

“BOSTON! All Elite Wrestling returns with epic back to back nights of professional wrestling as AEW Dynamite AND AEW Collision invade the MGM Music Hall Fenway, April 16th AND 17th!”

WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday will be taking place on Saturday, April 19.

Bryan Keith, who is learning under Chris Jericho in AEW, has already worked with top stars like Adam Copeland and Bobby Lashley.

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground Podcast,” Keith revealed that his dream singles match would be against former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. He said,

“In AEW right now, there’s so many guys, literally, so many guys. I feel like almost everyone you could go against. If I was to go against Swerve, or if I was to go against Danielson, both of those matches are matches that can be seen as like, ‘Okay, this guy’s going to go in there and prove himself.’ But there’s one that just stands out above them all for me. It’s really because of the influence and me just watching this guy for so long, and just literally, as far as me becoming a better wrestler myself, and doing tape study, and just watching this person for so long, it’s in my number one as far as matches that I need, and that person will be Samoa Joe. I know that’s random. I know it’s a tall order, but when we talk about guys that [are influential] guys, he’s up there. He’s one of the guys I’d watch all the time. That’s a guy that I’d love to work with. So, yeah, Samoa Joe’s up there for me.”

He continued, “I need that one-on-one, man. I’m not a stipulation guy. I want to see how this goes, raw, straight-up, see how it goes down. So, you know, I think that’d be sick.”

