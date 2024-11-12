– AEW is expected to bring their weekly Saturday night series, AEW Collision, to the Manhattan Center via the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on December 21. This will be the night after ROH Final Battle 2024, which as noted, will also be held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC.

– Congratulations are in order for Kazuchika Okada. The AEW Continental Champion welcomed a new mini “Rainmaker” to the world this week, as his wife, voice actress/singer Suzuko Mimori, shared a photo of their newborn son on her Instagram Stories.